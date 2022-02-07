Search

07 Feb 2022

Garda called to council meeting

'Very, very, very low day for Donegal County council' - Cathaoirleach Jack Murray

'Very, very, very low day for Donegal County council' - Cathaoirleach Jack Murray

'Very, very, very low day for Donegal County council' - Cathaoirleach Jack Murray

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

07 Feb 2022 5:29 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

An Garda Síochána were called to a meeting of Donegal County Council in the Aura leisure centre in Letterkenny at which a majority of councillors voted to commence High Court proceedings against Cllr Frank McBrearty (Independent).

Cllr McBrearty refused to leave the chamber, in contravention of a motion passed at the council's January plenary meeting.

Cllr Frank McBrearty Jr and Frank McBrearty Sr entering today's Donegal County Council meeting.

That meeting, which which was adjourned six times and postponed on January 31, resumed this afternoon, was adjourned twice and has been further postponed until February 21.

During the brief resumption of today's business, the majority of councillors voted in favour of a motion to commence High Court proceedings against Cllr McBrearty.

The motion, proposed by Cllr Terry Crossan (Sinn Féin) and seconded by Cllr Ciaran Brogan (Fianna Fail), expressly authorised Donegal County Council's Chief Executive to commence proceedings in the High Court against Cllr McBrearty seeking all appropriate orders required to enforce the said suspension for the period of same, including an order for the costs of those proceedings.

Addressing the chamber, a clearly exasperated Cathaoirleach Jack Murray said it had been "a very, very, very low day for our council".

"He added: "Some of the things that happened outside this meeting are nothing short of appalling. Some of the things I witnessed, I never thought that I would see happening in a democratically elected forum. 

"But I would say this, it was conducted and carried out by one person and one person alone. Everybody else in this room has handled themselves with dignity throughout the day but we have been dragged into this position throughout the day. So, based on the legal advice, I have been getting and in conjunction with the Chief Executive, and having spoken to all of the political groupings, I want to put this proposal."

Donegal County Council motion in full:

"Having regard to (1) the resolution passed in the first part of this meeting, held on January 31, 2022, that Cllr Frank McBrearty be suspended with immediate effect from all meetings of the council and any committee of the council and all meetings of municipal district members for a period of one month and (2) Cllr McBrearty's refusal to with the suspension by attending at the adjourned meeting on February 7, 2022. (3) The Chief Executive and the Cathaoirleach, having consulted in accordance with paragraph 13.6 of the Local Government Act of 2001, that the Chief Executive is hearby expressly authorised to commence proceedings in the High Court against Cllr McBrearty seeking all appropriate orders required to enforcethe said suspension for the period of same, including an order for the costs of those proceedings and the meeting be now adjourned until Monday, February 21, 2022 at 11.00am.

RELATED ARTICLES

Donegal councillor pledges to remain in meeting

Donegal County Council meeting to resume at Aura leisure centre

Cathaoirleach asks gardaí to 'fully investigate' allegations of corruption within council

Councillor requests commissioner takes over running Donegal County Council

Complaint about Council operation sent to Justice and Housing Ministers

Donegal councillor to hand 'criminal complaint' to Drew Harris

Justice Minister pressed to set up Tribunal by Cllr Frank McBrearty

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media