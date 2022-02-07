Search

07 Feb 2022

Donegal councillor to hand 'criminal complaint' to Drew Harris

Justice Minister pressed to set up Tribunal by Cllr Frank McBrearty

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

07 Feb 2022 1:16 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

A Donegal county councillor is planning to take his “criminal complaint” about what he described as “systemic corruption” in the council to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at Garda headquarters in Dublin.

Councillor, Frank McBrearty (Independent) criticised Cathaoirleach Jack Murray's formal request for An Garda Síochána in Donegal to investigate the ongoing allegations.

Cllr Murray (Sinn Féin) said he had passed Cllr McBrearty's allegations to Garda Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn in Letterkenny as they were “very serious and needed to be investigated fully”.

In a statement to Inish Live, Cllr McBrearty said he had sent his complaint to Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee , and had given her two weeks to respond.

He added: “If the minister does not respond, I will hand this file, other material and the criminal complaint into the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at Garda HQ in Dublin.

“I will request he appoints investigators from the National Fraud Squad to investigate all the activity of politicians and council staff. There must be a Tribunal set up by Government, so that the full truth is told about the systemic corruption and corruption that exists in Donegal, Donegal County Council and Donegal politics.

My investigation is no longer allegations, it is fact. The fact is, Donegal County Council bought five Mica homes [in Buncrana] and defrauded the tax payer by doing so.

“There is a toxic relationship with Donegal County Council and Donegal Gardaí and they cannot be allowed to investigate what I have uncovered,” said Cllr McBrearty.

RELATED ARTICLES

Cathaoirleach asks gardaí to 'fully investigate' allegations of corruption within council

Councillor requests commissioner takes over running Donegal County Council

Complaint about Council operation sent to Justice and Housing Ministers

 

