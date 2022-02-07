Search

07 Feb 2022

07 Feb 2022

Donegal councillor pledges to remain in meeting

Donegal County Council meeting to resume at Aura leisure centre

Donegal Councillor Frank McBrearty pledges to remain in meeting

Donegal Councillor Frank McBrearty pledges to remain in meeting

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

07 Feb 2022 2:15 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

January's fractious, six-times-adjourned and subsequently postponed, plenary meeting of Donegal County Council, is scheduled to resume in the Aura leisure centre this afternoon.

The meeting, which is also online, is due to begin at 1.30pm.

The original meeting, on Monday, January 31, was postponed when the majority of councillors voted to suspend Councillor Frank McBrearty (Independent), who subsequently refused to leave the meeting.

In a statement to Inish Live before the meeting, Cllr McBrearty said the door of his lawyers was always open to Donegal County Council for mediation, if requested, however, he would accede to the Cathaoirleach's request he leave the meeting if he did not receive an apology.

Cllr McBrearty asked the Donegal County Council Chief Executive and Cathaoirleach to issue an apology to him, his family and the people of Donegal for what he described as “the cover up they have conducted”.

Cllr McBrearty added: “My Good name, reputation, the name of my family and their reputations have been taken away from us by the despicable actions and failures of the Chief Executive and Chairperson of Donegal County Council and the continued attempts by the elected members of Donegal County Council to cover up systemic corruption and corruption in Donegal and Donegal politics.

“Until the Chairperson of Donegal County Council apologises on behalf of all above and clears my good name, I will not accede to his requests.

“Have no doubt Donegal County Council will never break me or my spirit to ensure justice in done and seen to be done. I will not be denied Justice for the people of Donegal my family or I and that's a Guarantee by Frank McBrearty Jr, Irish Passport holder, a Citizen of the so called Irish Free State and Democratically elected member of Irish Local Government,” said Cllr McBrearty.

