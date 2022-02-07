Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach, Jack Murray (Sinn Féin), has formally requested An Garda Síochána to investigate ongoing allegations of “systemic corruption” within the council.

Speaking to Inish Live, Cllr Murray said he had received the allegations in an email from Cllr Frank McBrearty (Independent).

Cllr Murray added: “I have subsequently passed the allegations on to Garda Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn in Letterkenny. My view was the allegations were very serious and needed to be investigated fully.

“Cllr McBrearty is trying to give the impression that 36 of the 37 elected Donegal county councillors are covering up corruption and he was suspended from last Monday's (January 31, 2022) plenary council meeting because we are protecting the executive. That is not the case at all.

“As Cathaoirleach, I want to make it clear, we [elected councillors] are not blocking any investigation. If there are any questions around impropriety, they need to be dealt with.

“Cllr McBrearty made allegations of serious, systemic corruption back in November 2021. At that point, I said, if there was corruption there, I would do everything I could to address it. The chief executive and I wrote him a joint letter asking him to provide us with the information on which he was basing his claims. We tried to get an update Monday's meeting, however, Cllr McBrearty would not allow me to answer that question. I received the information on Friday, so, in line with my commitment to address the allegations, I have forwarded his document to An Garda and asked them to examine it fully,” said Cllr Murray.

Cllr Murray said all Donegal county councillors want the organisation's meetings to proceed.

He added: “We want to deal with the business we were elected to do. I gave a commitment when I was elected Cathaoirleach, that any councillor, regardless of their political views, would be given a chance to speak and have their say.

“I have seen the comments on social media from people with mica in their homes, people whose houses are literally falling down, who are extremely angry when they see that Donegal County Council cannot get a meeting done. I have to accept that anger and that criticism and we as councillors, therefore, have a responsibility to see this meeting through.

“All of the allegations are now with An Garda Síochána. If there is anything wrong, it deserves called out and it deserves to be addressed.

“I will certainly not be blocking any investigation. I will help in any way possible. I have sent the document to the Chief Superintendent and said, as Cathaoirleach, I have asked her to investigate the matter fully,” said Cllr Murray.

RELATED ARTICLE