04 Feb 2022

Councillor requests commissioner takes over running Donegal County Council

Complaint about Council operation sent to Justice and Housing Ministers

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

04 Feb 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

A councillor has made an official complaint to several government departments about the operation of Donegal County Council.

Cllr Frank McBrearty (Independent), this morning, made what he described as a“criminal complaint” to the Minister for Housing, Darragh O'Brien and Minister For Justice, Helen McEntee.

The complaint, which was accompanied by a 142-page file, was also sent to: An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin; Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar; Minister for the Environment, Eamonn Ryan; and all Donegal county councillors, as well as members of the council's executive.

Cllr McBrearty said: “I have called on Ministers O'Brien and McEntee to raise this issue as soon as possible in the Dáil and establish a full and independent public inquiry.

“I am also requesting that a commissioner be appointed to take over the running of Donegal County Council.”

