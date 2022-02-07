Search

07 Feb 2022

Resumed Donegal County Council meeting adjourned

Council seeking legal advice as Cllr Frank McBrearty refuses to leave meeting

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

07 Feb 2022 3:10 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Donegal County Council's resumed January pleanary meeting has been adjourned until 3 o'clock this afternoon (February 7).

The meeting opened and was adjourned within two minutes, as Councillor Frank McBrearty (Independent) refused to leave.

Cllr McBrearty was suspended for one month at the original January meeting, held on Monday, January 31.

Cathaoirleach Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) said Council would seek legal advice, in the interim, about how to proceed.

Updates to follow

