Resumed Donegal County Council meeting adjourned

Council seeking legal advice as Cllr Frank McBrearty refuses to leave meeting
Donegal County Council's resumed January pleanary meeting has been adjourned until 3 o'clock this afternoon (February 7).
The meeting opened and was adjourned within two minutes, as Councillor Frank McBrearty (Independent) refused to leave.
Cllr McBrearty was suspended for one month at the original January meeting, held on Monday, January 31.
Cathaoirleach Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) said Council would seek legal advice, in the interim, about how to proceed.
Updates to follow
RELATED ARTICLES
Cllr Frank McBrearty (left) arriving at Monday’s meeting of Donegal County Council with his father Frank McBrearty senior
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.