Mica Action Group welcome for SCSI report

Exclusions and 15-year-old regulations 'to be worked on' by Expert Panel
Welcoming the publication of the Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland's (SCSI) Report on Construction Costs for the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme, the Mica Action Group's PRO, Michael Doherty, said SCSI had done "a good job".
Speaking to Inish Live, he added: "We need to walk through the detail, once we see the document.
"There are lots of exclusions and 15-year-old regulations. In addition, other house types and sizes need worked out by the Expert Panel, so there is still work to do.
"There is nothing yet for options 2 to 5, so the Expert Panel will also have to work on this.
"I have not read the document in detail but, at face value, it looks like fairer demolish and rebuild rates," said Michael Doherty.
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, said he also welcomed today’s report and the updated costings.
He added: "This report, and the independent work by the SCSI, is a key part of the new scheme announced by the Government in November.
"It is crucial the new scheme takes full account of current building costs and today's report is crucial is ensuring that up-to-date costings are properly reflected.
"I continue to work with homeowners and Government colleagues to ensure the delivery of a new mica redress scheme that fully supports homeowners in rebuilding and repairing mica affected homes,” concluded Minister McConalogue.
Michael Doherty's initial reaction to the today's SCSI report can be viewed here:
https://www.facebook.com/Micaactiongroup/videos/685202259158489
Paddy Diver of the 100% Redress campaign's reaction to the SCSI report can be viewed here:
https://www.facebook.com/lisa.doherty.944/videos/3191243641121417
RECOMMENDED READING
Donegal County Council has been called on ‘to send out a very strong message’ on bullying and harassment
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.