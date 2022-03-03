Search

03 Mar 2022

Mica Action Group welcome for SCSI report

Exclusions and 15-year-old regulations 'to be worked on' by Expert Panel

Catherine McGinty

03 Mar 2022 2:49 PM

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Welcoming the publication of the Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland's (SCSI) Report on Construction Costs for the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme, the Mica Action Group's PRO, Michael Doherty, said SCSI had done "a good job".

Speaking to Inish Live, he added: "We need to walk through the detail, once we see the document. 

"There are lots of exclusions and 15-year-old regulations. In addition, other house types and sizes need worked out by the Expert Panel, so there is still work to do.

"There is nothing yet for options 2 to 5, so the Expert Panel will also have to work on this. 

"I have not read the document in detail but, at face value, it looks like fairer demolish and rebuild rates," said Michael Doherty. 

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, said he also welcomed today’s report and the updated costings.

He added: "This report, and the independent work by the SCSI, is a key part of the new scheme announced by the Government in November. 

"It is crucial the new scheme takes full account of current building costs and today's report is crucial is ensuring that up-to-date costings are properly reflected. 

"I continue to work with homeowners and Government colleagues to ensure the delivery of a new mica redress scheme that fully supports homeowners in rebuilding and repairing mica affected homes,” concluded Minister McConalogue.

Michael Doherty's initial reaction to the today's SCSI report can be viewed here:

https://www.facebook.com/Micaactiongroup/videos/685202259158489

Paddy Diver of the 100% Redress campaign's reaction to the SCSI report can be viewed here:

https://www.facebook.com/lisa.doherty.944/videos/3191243641121417

