Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland’s report on construction costs complete

The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) will publish its long-awaited Report on Construction Costs for the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme at 11.30am today. The report has already been received by Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien.

The SCSI report arose from the government decision on November 30th 2021 to establish a 100% redress scheme for affected homeowners.

In November 2021, Minister O’Brien announced an 'enhanced' Defective Concrete Block scheme and committed to consulting with the SCSI on the grant calculation methodology.

Commenting on the report Minister O’Brien said the publication of the report and detailed engagement with the SCSI will now allow all stakeholders the opportunity to review its findings.

Minister O'Brien has now requested that the Expert Working Group on the implementation of the Defective Concrete Block Scheme chaired by independent engineer Paul Forde to analyse the report and make recommendations to me on how to operationalise its findings.

Minister O'Brien added: "In addition I have formally appointed John O’Connor as liaison to the Homeowners Forum to ensure Homeowners views are represented throughout the practical progression of the scheme.

"John is the Chairperson of the Housing Commission and a member of the Expert Group and this will build on his extensive engagement with homeowners to date on this issue.

"Today is an important step forward in getting an enhanced scheme up and running. Arising from this I intend to bring the final details of the scheme and the required primary legislation to Cabinet in April. I hope that all members of the Oireachtas will facilitate a speedy passage of the Bill to allow the scheme to get started as soon as possible,” he concluded.