SCSI hopes new report will contribute to resolution of defective block issue

The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) hopes its Report on Construction Costs for the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme will contribute to resolution of the defective block issue.

The SCSI's independent cost report for the rebuilding and remediation of homes affected by defective concrete blocks in the North West of the country, was published this morning.

The report provided average construction costs on a per square foot / metre basis for eight different house types, including estate type houses as well as one-off rural homes. Average rebuild costs range from €145 per square foot to €165 per square foot.

The report was based on the parameters of the Government’s Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme announced on November 30th 2021 and the terms of reference of the report, including which building regulations apply, the exclusion of foundations.

The CEO of the SCSI, Shirley Coulter, said the report reflects up to date construction costs for the North West and that these will be reviewed on an annual basis.

She said the SCSI hoped the new report will contribute to a resolution of the defective block issue.

"We have prepared this independent report to assist and inform Government and homeowners affected by defective concrete blocks in their work towards a resolution of this difficult issue.

"We understand the Department’s Expert Group will now consider the findings of our report. The SCSI has no role in setting the parameters of the scheme and has no role in the setting of the grant.

“The SCSI acknowledges the contribution of all stakeholders who provided valuable information for the report including the Mica Action Group, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and local authorities.”

“We would like to thank the Chartered Quantity Surveyor and Chartered Building Surveyor members who contributed to this report as well as the members of the SCSI Defective Concrete Block Working Group who collated and analysed the data.”

