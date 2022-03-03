Search

03 Mar 2022

Rebuilding costs for eight house types outlined by Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

2022 material and labour rates and pre-2008 building regulations

Rebuilding costs for eight house types outlined by Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

Rebuilding costs for eight house types outlined by Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

03 Mar 2022 1:42 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) has published its Report on Construction Costs for Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme.

In keeping with its terms of reference, the report, commissioned by Housing Minister, Darragh O'Brien, outlined average rebuilding costs for eight house types, priced at 2022 material and labour rates, with pre-2008 building regulations.

These apply to option 1 of the enhanced redress scheme - demolition and rebuild.

The SCSI's “pricing assumptions” included demolition costs but excluded foundations.

The eight house types and the estimated rebuild cost for 2022 were:

2 bed terrace estate house (88sqm), €149,688; 3 bed semi-detached estate house (98sqm), €165,620; 4 bed semi-detached estate house (113sqm), €193,456; 4 bed detached estate house (113sqm), €200,688; 4 bed single rural bungalow (180sqm), €317,880; 4 bed single rural dormer (195sqm), €308,685; 4 bed single rural 2 storey (210sqm), €339,150; and and 5+ bed single rural 2 storey (270sqm), €421,470.

The SCSI report noted that commentary on the appropriateness of remediation options 2 to 5 vis a vis remediation option 1 was outside of the scope of this Report.

The SCSI was only requested to provide a costing methodology for the partial demolition and rebuild under remediation options 2 to 5.

Regarding options 2 to 5, the report outlined "key cost components of remediation works which [must] be considered as part of costing methodology for remediation options 2 to 5". 

These included: a desktop review by a competent professional of the historic report(s) relating to the scale of the issue in the house under consideration, including testing; Full inspection by a competent professional outlining the schedule of works necessary to remediate the house; and risk allowance for any unforeseen additional works discovered during remediation.

Temporary accommodation was also included, "due to the nature and disruption associated with a partial demolition incorporating temporary support and rebuilding of structures, phased work to permit occupiers to remain in situ during construction work is unlikely to be a feasible option in most circumstances".

The full Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland Report on Construction Costs for Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme can be read here.

RECOMMENDED READING

Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland’s report on construction costs complete

Expert Working Group asked for recommendations

Minister O'Brien has subsequently requested that the Expert Working Group on the implementation of the Defective Concrete Block Scheme, chaired by independent engineer Paul Forde to analyse the SCSI report and make recommendations on how to operationalise its findings.

He has also appointed John O’Connor as liaison to the Homeowners Forum, to ensure Homeowners views are represented throughout the practical progression of the scheme.

John O'Connor is the Chairperson of the Housing Commission and a member of the Expert Group.

The Minister said he now intended to bring the final details of the scheme and the required primary legislation to Cabinet in April.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media