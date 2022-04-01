Watch: Mica redress campaigners face Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Derry event

A crowd of over 100 mica redress campaigners from Donegal and Derry were on hand to greet Taoiseach Micheál Martin at an event in Derry this evening.

The Fianna Fáíl leader is delivering a speech to the Hume Foundation in the city's Playhouse theatre.

The Taoiseach was greeted with a chorus of boos and calls from protesters to grant 100% redress for mica affected homeowners.

One homeowner from Derry, who has a holiday home in Malin Head managed to speak a few words with Mr Martin.

Pat Harkin asked the Taoiseach not to "abandon" holiday homeowners who can not access the current redress scheme as it is not there primary residence.

"I'm as Irish as he is," Mr Harkin said. "Holiday homeowners are not be considered and it's disgusting."

Earlier today there was widespread shock after an event in Letterkenny, which was also to be attended by the Taoiseach was cancelled by the venue after it was learned mica redress protestors intended to demonstrate outside.