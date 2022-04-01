Search

02 Apr 2022

Watch: Mica redress campaigners face Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Derry event

Reporter:

Rory Mooney

01 Apr 2022 9:38 PM

A crowd of over 100 mica redress campaigners from Donegal and Derry were on hand to greet Taoiseach Micheál Martin at an event in Derry this evening.

The Fianna Fáíl leader is delivering a speech to the Hume Foundation in the city's Playhouse theatre.

The Taoiseach was greeted with a chorus of boos and calls from protesters to grant 100% redress for mica affected homeowners.

One homeowner from Derry, who has a holiday home in Malin Head managed to speak a few words with Mr Martin.

Pat Harkin asked the Taoiseach not to "abandon" holiday homeowners who can not access the current redress scheme as it is not there primary residence.

"I'm as Irish as he is," Mr Harkin said. "Holiday homeowners are not be considered and it's disgusting."

Earlier today there was widespread shock after an event in Letterkenny, which was also to be attended by the Taoiseach was cancelled by the venue after it was learned mica redress protestors intended to demonstrate outside.

What now for mica protest?

"We have now missed a perfect opportunity to put concerns of our members directly to An Taoiseach" - Letterkenny Chamber

'Like a knife in the back' 

Paddy could not take any more online abuse

Government urged to provide more resources for children affected by mica crisis

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media