29 Jan 2022

Bloody Sunday families no justice

Inishowen councillor Terry Crossan reflects on Bloody Sunday

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

29 Jan 2022 5:30 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Inishowen councillor, Terry Crossan (Sinn Féin) said the Bloody Sunday families have not got the justice they deserve.

Speaking to Inish Live, Cllr Crossan said: "With the lapse of that length of time, I don't think the families have got the justice they deserve.

"They have got an apology, which, I suppose is something, but, it is not justice and with the passage of time and people growing older and passing away, I don't really know if they are ever going to get the Justice they deserve."

