29 Jan 2022

The day 'the Bogside bled'

Bloody Sunday 50th Anniversary feature: In their own words

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

29 Jan 2022 1:00 PM

On Sunday, January 30, 1972, the day which became known as Bloody Sunday, British soldiers shot 26 unarmed civilians, murdering 14, at a Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association (NICRA) rally against internment without trial, in Derry's Bogside.

Thirteen people died that day: John 'Jackie' Duddy (17), Michael Kelly (17), Hugh Gilmour (17), William Nash (19), John Young (17), Michael McDaid (20), Kevin McElhinney (17), James 'Jim' Wray (22), William McKinney (26), Gerry McKinney (35), Gerard 'Gerry' Donaghey (17), Patrick Doherty (31) and Bernard 'Barney' McGuigan (41). John Johnston (59) died on June 16, 1972, from the injuries he received.

To commemorate the day Seamus Heaney said, 'the Bogside bled', the Inish Times is carrying a special feature.

We have interviews with two eyewitnesses, Eamonn Lynch and Terry Crossan, who have strong Inishowen connections and one with Kevin McKinney, from Tooban, whose father Gerry McKinney was murdered. Terry is also a cousin of Gerry's wife, Ita McKinney.

Local News

