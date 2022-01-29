The day 'the Bogside bled'

Bloody Sunday murdered
On Sunday, January 30, 1972, the day which became known as Bloody Sunday, British soldiers shot 26 unarmed civilians, murdering 14, at a Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association (NICRA) rally against internment without trial, in Derry's Bogside.
Thirteen people died that day: John 'Jackie' Duddy (17), Michael Kelly (17), Hugh Gilmour (17), William Nash (19), John Young (17), Michael McDaid (20), Kevin McElhinney (17), James 'Jim' Wray (22), William McKinney (26), Gerry McKinney (35), Gerard 'Gerry' Donaghey (17), Patrick Doherty (31) and Bernard 'Barney' McGuigan (41). John Johnston (59) died on June 16, 1972, from the injuries he received.
To commemorate the day Seamus Heaney said, 'the Bogside bled', the Inish Times is carrying a special feature.
We have interviews with two eyewitnesses, Eamonn Lynch and Terry Crossan, who have strong Inishowen connections and one with Kevin McKinney, from Tooban, whose father Gerry McKinney was murdered. Terry is also a cousin of Gerry's wife, Ita McKinney.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.