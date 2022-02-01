Silver medals for Clonmany at B&I Tug of War Championships

The Clonmany B Ladies team in action at the British and Irish Championships. Photos ballyhegantugowar
The Clonmany B Ladies tug of war team pulled off a fantastic result by taking home the silver medal at the British and Irish Championships.
Coached by Daniel Doherty and Kevin McGonagle, the Clonmany B ladies have an average age of 16. They came up against some strong teams, from Wales and Northern Ireland, before eventually losing to Scottish club Ayrshire in the final.
Coach Daniel Doherty said their age didn’t deter them as they faced teams of women in their twenties and thirties.
The competition was a 6-a-side with a 420kg weight limit. The Clonmany B ladies were allowed a seventh member due to their collective weight only being 397kg with the extra puller.
