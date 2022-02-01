Delight in Carndonagh as GAA club lotto €20,000 jackpot is won

Caroline and Mary Gibbons receiving their €20,000, winners of the Carndonagh GAA Lotto. Photo Carndonagh GAA
The Carndonagh GAA club mini-lotto was building for quite some time and it wasn't so mini by the time the numbers were drawn last week, with the jackpot hitting a whopping €20,000.
In the lead-up to the draw, Carndonagh posted: "Our lotto jackpot remains at €20,000 and is guaranteed to go in the coming weeks. This week if the lotto is not won after the normal 5 numbers, a 6th & 7th ball will be picked out to see if we can find a winner. If not won this week, 8 balls will be chosen next week."
But it didn't need another week, as it was Caroline Gibbons (c/o Mary Gibbons) whose numbers came up last Wednesday night and they were presented with their cheques in Foden on Monday night.
"Many congratulations to the Ladies, we all trust they will enjoy their fantastic win," Carndonagh GAA Club said.
