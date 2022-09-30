Nine people placed in emergency accommodation in Inishowen this year

Nine people in Inishowen have been placed in emergency accommodation by Donegal County Council this year to date.

Figures released by Donegal County Council show a total of 97 “clients” have been placed in emergency accommodation across the county.

Outside of Inishowen, there were 18 placed in emergency accommodation in the Donegal Municipal District (MD), five in Glenties, 46 in Letterkenny-Milford MD and 19 in the Lifford-Stranorlar MD.

Last month, councillors in the Inishowen MD were told the council does not have an adequate level of emergency accommodation in the area.

The figures were released following a question submitted to the September meeting of Donegal County Council from Sinn Féin councillor Albert Doherty who asked what response and assistance the council has offered the North West Simon Community following its application for assistance to provide homeless prevention and outreach services to the Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim local authority areas.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Doherty said there is an issue with “hidden homelessness”.

He said in addition to the people included in the figures there is a “significant amount who are the new hidden homeless”. “It is a glaring item that needs attention,” he said.

“There are people in our community who are might be staying with family, could have gone back to family, could be staying with friends, could be living in unsuitable or crowded accommodation and they are not counted in the monthly homeless figures, and are not on the national database of homelessness,” he said.

The council said in reply to Cllr Doherty that it has a service level agreement with NW Simon which provides a tenancy sustainment service on behalf of the council.

The local authority said a new regional homeless action plan is currently being prepared which sets out a strategy to address the prevention and reduction of homelessness and the provision of services and assistance.