Search

30 Sept 2022

Work completed on south Inishowen water main that has ‘plagued’ residents 

The new water main supplying Magherabeg and Inch was completed in recent days by Irish Water

Irish Water continues work to repair burst water main in Carrick-on-Shannon

The works were carried out following a petition and campaign by local people

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Sept 2022 1:36 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

Works on a water main that has been the cause of major supply issues to residents in a part of south Inishowen have been completed.

The new water main supplying Magherabeg and Inch was completed in recent days by Irish Water.

The repair work at Tieveban was carried out as part of the utility’s national leakage reduction programme.

The works were carried out following a petition and campaign by local people. 

Local councillor Jack Murray said he was not aware of anywhere else in the county that “has been plagued by the same issues as Magherabeg and Inch island”.

Micheal Martin ‘cannot confirm’ end of partnership between Fianna Fail and SDLP

“I’m hoping this is the last piece in the jigsaw,” he said.

The area has suffered from countless localised bursts in recent years, with three bursts occurring a week at one stage, he said.

Cllr Murray paid tribute to local staff who “responded swiftly every time there was a burst”.

“There was a completely antiquated water system and there had been sticking plaster solutions put in place for so long,” he said. 

“Full credit to the local community who had lobbied Irish Water and registered complaints every time there was a burst. Hopefully, this is the end of that campaign and there is now a consistent, clean water supply that a lot of people would have taken for granted for years.”

 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media