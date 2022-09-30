Work completed on south Inishowen water main that has ‘plagued’ residents 

Works on a water main that has been the cause of major supply issues to residents in a part of south Inishowen have been completed.

The new water main supplying Magherabeg and Inch was completed in recent days by Irish Water.

The repair work at Tieveban was carried out as part of the utility’s national leakage reduction programme.

The works were carried out following a petition and campaign by local people.

Local councillor Jack Murray said he was not aware of anywhere else in the county that “has been plagued by the same issues as Magherabeg and Inch island”.

“I’m hoping this is the last piece in the jigsaw,” he said.

The area has suffered from countless localised bursts in recent years, with three bursts occurring a week at one stage, he said.

Cllr Murray paid tribute to local staff who “responded swiftly every time there was a burst”.

“There was a completely antiquated water system and there had been sticking plaster solutions put in place for so long,” he said.

“Full credit to the local community who had lobbied Irish Water and registered complaints every time there was a burst. Hopefully, this is the end of that campaign and there is now a consistent, clean water supply that a lot of people would have taken for granted for years.”