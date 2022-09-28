Miriam O’Callaghan the special guest as breast cancer charity ball returns

Details have been announced for the annual North West Breast Cancer Charity Ball which will make a welcome return this year, taking place on Friday, December 2.

Special guest on the night will be RTÉ television and radio presenter Miriam O’Callaghan.

The organisers of the event say their aim is to continue to build on the previous success of the charity ball and are excited that, once again, it will be returning to the Silver Tassie Hotel, Letterkenny.

The annual ball is a way to connect with family and friends, whilst raising money that will help support research into breast cancer at Letterkenny University Hospital, patient comfort and aftercare through an outreach programme.

Michael Sugrue, consultant breast and general surgeon at Letterkenny University Hospital, said the funds raised from the ball help to translate research advances into clinical care locally.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s event, Mr Sugrue also spoke of the importance of the upcoming charity ball in reconnecting people and bringing the community back together after what has been a very difficult couple of years.

Miriam O’ Callaghan is a spokesperson for Action Breast Cancer.

“We all know about cancer. It’s always very upsetting but in a sense it’s not until you are personally in touch with something that you realise how important awareness and knowledge is,” she said.

Music on the night will be provided by The Bentley Boys and Noel Cunningham will be in the role of MC.

The ticket price this year remains the same as before at €50.