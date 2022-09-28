Laurentic tractor run raises more than €25,000 for iCARE

More than €25,000 has been raised by a tractor run for Icare, the Inishowen charity that supports people with autism.

The Laurentic tractor run took place on July 23 last. Icare was chosen as the recipient of the funds raised through the event.

As well as a tractor run the event included an auction and a fun day, all held at the Laurentic, which is known locally as The Ship.

Icare coordinator Niamh Clerkin thanked the tractor run committee and everyone who supported the event in any way, through donations, bids, the tractor run and attending the fun and festivities afterwards.

“A massive €25,730 was raised through your efforts, generosity and hard work,” she said.

“Over the coming weeks, the Laurentic tractor run committee will meet with the Icare Board and Coordinator to discuss the best use of the funds raised.

"A special thanks to the tractor run committee: Seamus McDaid, Joe Mc Elhinney, Stephen and Nicola Porter, Andrew Doherty, Charlie McGonigle, Paddy O Connor, Noel Devlin, and absent from the presentation Andy Toner.”

Icare chair Dorren Friel, wrote a poem on the event, titled The Laurentic Tractor Run: “They came to the Laurentic, in their tractors red and blue, the colour didn't matter, they had a job to do. They were raising funds for iCARE, an auction and tractor run, and as with all things in The Ship, it was a day filled with fun.

“Now here we are again, to accept these funds from you, the proceeds of your kindness and your thoughtfulness too. They will be put to good use, of that you can be sure, we can never thank you quite enough, but our gratitude is pure.

“So to each and every one of you, from the bottom of our hearts, go raibh mile maith agaibh, you are the best around these parts. We know you have your king and for us there is no doubt, Icare feels like royalty because of your day out.”