Donegal couple to tell RTÉ documentary of heartache of restaurant closure

A Killybegs couple who were forced to close their restaurant earlier this year will feature in an RTÉ TV documentary which tells the stories of the people doing their best to survive at a time of rising food, energy and housing costs.

Linda and Gary Boyle shut the doors on the popular Fusion Bistro in April after three years.

The closure came after they became worried that increased heating, food and petrol costs would leave them at risk of running up significant family debts.

This summer they hoped to focus on getting their Fusion food truck up and running on the picturesque Teelin pier. But poor weather and a fall-off in visitor numbers left them facing a fresh set of challenges as they balance the cost of living crisis with the demands of family life.

The couple will feature in Broke, which will be broadcast on RTÉ One at 9.35pm on Monday, September 12. It features a cross-section of Irish society aiming to balance their pay cheque amid ever-increasing demands.

“Since we reopened the restaurant in October of last year, cooking oil has increased 50%, chicken 90%, lamb 80%, beef 70%,” Gary Boyle tells the programme.

“(There was) I think a 78% increase in dairy produce across the board. If one element of your dish increases you might absorb that cost a little, but if you’ve 10 items to make a dish and everyone increases, you have to pass it on.”

Linda Boyle tells the programme that the decision to close the restaurant wasn’t something that happened overnight.

“It was probably a buildup over numerous weeks and endless discussions and heartache, tears. But it just came to the point where we were trying to do a new menu and it was constantly trying to gauge what you could charge and it just became too much. We could have tried to keep going with the restaurant. Then you’ve the fear of do you end up in a lot of debt? And we have our family to think of, we’ve our house to think of.”