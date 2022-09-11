Call for crossing points on main Inishowen road after ‘near misses’

A call has been made for safe crossing points to be installed at two locations on the main road between Burnfoot and Buncrana.
Cllr Rena Donaghey made the call at the September meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District meeting where he said she has been contacted by local people after a number of “near misses” recently involving pedestrians trying to cross the R238 in the area between St Mura’s National School and the Halfway House. She said it is a very wide section of road that is difficult to cross.
The Buncrana councillor also raised concerns about crossing in the area close to The Cyclist's Rest close to Fahan. She said something needs to be done to have the two “very busy spots” made safer.
Area roads manager Michael McFadden said he would refer the issue to road design.
