06 Sept 2022

Contractor appointed to repair Inishowen bridge damaged by flooding

The bridge at Redcastle has been reduced to one lane since July

No applications for assistance received following weekend flooding

Part of the bridge at Redcastle collapsed during heavy rain and flooding in July

A contractor has been appointed to carry out repairs on a bridge in east Inishowen that was damaged by flooding following heavy rain in July.
The parapet of the bridge on the R238 north of Redcastle collapsed on the night of July 23.
Traffic lights restricting the bridge to one lane have been in place since.
The September meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District was told a contractor has been appointed to carry out repair works, which will take two weeks.

The meeting heard the work will involve the repair of sections of the parapet wall and the fitting of storm outlets to prevent damage to the bridge in the future.
Donegal County Council's area manager for roads, Michael McFadden, said the work will be carried out in a way which is sympathetic to the structure
He also told the meeting that a section of the Slí na Sláinte path close to Moville, which collapsed due to flooding on the same night, has been repaired and works are ongoing to repair other damage caused in the Moville area.

