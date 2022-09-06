Search

06 Sept 2022

Man was delivering Covid-19 tests when caught speeding in Donegal

The man was detected traveling at 124km/h when taking Covid-19 tests for analysis, Letterkenny District Court heard.

Letterkenny court house.

A man was delivering Covid-19 tests for analysis when he was caught driving at 124km/h in Donegal last ear.

A charge of dangerous driving was reduced to one of careless driving for Brian Kernahan, a 57-year-old whose case was before Letterkenny District Court this week.

Kernahan, with an address of Sicily Park in Belfast, was detected traveling at 124km/h on October 25, 2021 at Drumbarnett, Newtowncunningham.

Solicitor for Kernahan, Mr Frank Dorrian, said his client was an employee of Randox Laboratories.

Mr Dorrian said Kernahan was taking the tests for analysis. His client was ‘facilitating people for samples’.

“Otherwise, he would have kept everyone back a day,” Mr Dorrian said.

The court heard that there were no other vehicles in the vicinity at the time in question.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham reduced the charge to careless driving and told Kernanhan to make a €200 contribution to Saint Vincent de Paul.

