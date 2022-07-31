Carndonagh supermarket and apartment plans get green light

The granting of planning permission for the development follows the council giving the go-ahead to supermarket giant Lidl to build a new store at Station Road in the town
Plans for a supermarket and housing development in Carndonagh have been granted planning permission.
Carndonagh-based Regional Foods Ltd has been granted planning permission to build a new ground floor supermarket, three retail units and nine apartments at Churchland Quarters in the town.
The planned apartments will each have private balcony amenity space. The proposed development includes on-site car parking and bicycle parking, a new access road with footpaths as well as a deliveries entrance.
No objections were lodged against the plans which were submitted in November and were the subject of a further information request from Donegal County Council.
The council has granted planning permission with 20 conditions.
The granting of planning permission for the development follows the council giving the go-ahead to supermarket giant Lidl to build a new store at Station Road in the town in a €7m investment which could create around 30 new jobs.
Those plans have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Gerry Doherty of Supervalu in Carndonagh. A decision on the appeal is due in October.
