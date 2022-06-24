Search

24 Jun 2022

Hope that a new viewing point will help boost visitor numbers to Glengad

The development includes accessible seating and picnic benches overlooking the panoramic vista of Portaleen pier and Glengad

A group of children and teenagers with Cllr Martin McDermott, leas-chathaoirleach, Donegal County Council enjoying the sunshine at the official opening of Portaleen viewing point

A new enhanced viewing point that is hoped will bring an increase in visitor numbers has been officially opened at Portaleen, Glengad.
The development includes accessible seating and picnic benches overlooking the panoramic vista of Portaleen pier and Glengad.
The project received €50,000 of funding under the Clar programme which is targeted at infrastructure projects in rural areas that have suffered from severe population decline.
The viewing point was officially opened by Cllr Martin McDermott, leas-chathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.
The event celebrated the provision of a safe viewing point with vehicle parking, bi-lingual information and orientation panels, a newly constructed natural stone boundary wall, new enhanced fencing, landscaping, accessible picnic benches and seating. This type of infrastructure provides a setting for local people and visitors to appreciate the landscape and cultural links to the land and sea.
The addition of bi-lingual information panels at the viewing point is the latest development of an ongoing project to enhance the visitor experience on the coastal touring route of the Wild Atlantic Way.
The information on the bi-lingual panels was gathered from local sources including local Glengad historian Sheila McClay and the pupils and teachers from Scoil Cholmcille, Glengad.

Cllr Martin McDermott said: “This is an example of how the local authority can work with local communities to energise very special places like Glengad and share them with the world.”
Landowners Eileen and John Doherty were publicly thanked for their role in the development.
Kevin McGonigle, Treasurer of Glengad Community Development Association said: “These types of developments show the wider commitment of all stakeholders in working to develop a resilient Glengad for the 21st Century.”
Fiona Doherty from Donegal County Council said: “Portaleen Viewing Point is one more example of how the power of collaboration is transforming the local social and economic landscape one step at a time.”

