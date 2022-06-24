Life of renowned Inishowen musician to be celebrated at special concert 

The life of renowned Inishowen musician Aengus Friel Lawrence is to be celebrated at a special musical event during next month’s Earagail Arts Festival.

The electronic musician and producer passed away suddenly in February.

From Buncrana, he was a well-known figure on the music scene in the north-west and across the country performing under the moniker Shammen Delly.

He had released music on a number of Irish record labels, was a regular live performer and had completed a residency at the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny. He was also a collaborator with Donegal band Tuath.

The event, The Song of Wandering Aengus, will take place at the Regional Cultural Centre on Saturday, July 23.

Aengus performed at last year’s festival at Fanad lighthouse and his performance will be part of a film of the event which will be released during this year’s festival.



CEO and artistic director of the festival Paul Brown said there was a desire to do something to celebrate his life.

“Aengus had a relationship not only with the festival but also the Regional Cultural Centre and An Grianán Theatre, so the three organisations came together to host an evening which will be celebrating his legacy.”

The event features artists who had worked with Aengus or who were fans of his work: Junk Drawer, Diarmuid Mac Diarmada, The Clumsy Giantess and Taf Hassam and Vincent.

All the proceeds from the event will be donated to charities nominated by Anegu’s family: Icare's Sonas Youth Club which caters for young people with autism and the Bluestack Foundation.