Fourteen Donegal beaches and marinas retain Blue Flag status

Culdaff beach is one of 12 in Donegal that have retained their Blue Flag status
Fourteen Donegal beaches and marinas have been awarded Blue Flags by An Taisce out of a total of 95 around the country.
All the county's Blue Flag beaches at Culdaff, Bundoran, Carrickfinn, Downings, Fintra, Killahoey, Marble Hill, Murvagh, Naran, Portsalon, Rossnowlagh and Stroove have also retained their status for 2022. The marinas at Greencastle and Rathmullan also retained their Blue Flags.
Beaches at Drumnatinney, Dooey, Ballyheirnan and Magheroarty were awarded Green Coast status.
Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised awards for beaches, marinas and boats. The mission of the programme is to promote environmental education, sustainable development of tourism, environmental management systems and ensure safety and access for beach users.
The Green Coast Award recognises beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.
Nationally, 85 beaches and 10 marinas around Ireland have been awarded Blue Flags.
