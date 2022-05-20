Emergency services attending scene of two vehicle collision in Inishowen
Emergency services are currently attending the scene of a two vehicle collision in Inishowen.
The collision happened in the village of Fahan, just before St Mura's Church of Ireland.
Motorists can expect delays along main Buncrana to Derry road.
The extent of the injuries sustained, if any, by those involved in the accident is not yet known.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.