07 Feb 2022

George the Donegal pig has over a thousand Facebook friends

Michelle NicPháidín

07 Feb 2022 6:49 PM

There is a pig in Gaoth Dobhair who has more Facebook friends than many people. 

The pig, known on Facebook as George Gallagher, presently has over 1,000 friends on the social platform and that figure is growing regularly.  

The owner of the pig, Éamonn Ó Gallchóir, recently spoke to Michelle Nic Grianna on Barrscéalta, Raidió na Gaeltachta, about his somewhat unusual pet. There was plenty of craic in the Derrybeg-based studio during the interview with Michelle who asked plenty of questions about having a pet pig. 

Éamonn said his daughter received George, as a birthday present, in 2018. Originally from Kilmacrennan, George enjoyed being in the house at first but got so big he had to be housed elsewhere. However, an extra bolt had to be placed on a house door as the friendly pig had quickly learnt how to make an uninvited entrance. 

Speaking in Irish, George said: "He was our personal Nilfisk - any food that was on the ground, it was literally hoovered up."

The family are animal lovers. George follows Éamonn's every step and is never too far behind him. George became a Facebook hit as a result of his neighbour posting his picture to Facebook under the tag social distancing. Loyal George was following his owner Éamonn up their Gaoth Dobhair driveway. 

The picture ignited huge reaction and people began to send personal messages to Éamonn asking about George. Eventually Éamonn decided to give George his own platform. Éamonn posts videos of his pet on a regular basis. 

Éamonn said George likes to eat hay and pig nuts and tends to avoid carrots. A fan of the lovable pig sent him a gift of €50 at Christmas. 

If Éamonn is absent from home for a few days, it is obvious he is missed by George who will come bounding towards him squealing with excitement. Éamonn is adamant George will never end up on anyone's plate. 

Describing George as spoilt, Éamonn admits he is exceptionally fond of his pet pig. 

