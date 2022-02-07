Search

07 Feb 2022

Donegal Sinn Féin councillors 'disappointed' at postponed council meeting

Today's behaviour 'totally unacceptable' - Sinn Fein

Today's behaviour 'totally unacceptable' - Sinn Fein

Today's behaviour 'totally unacceptable' - Sinn Fein

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Feb 2022 6:32 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

Sinn Fein's Donegal county councillors have expressed "disappointment" following the adjournment of this afternoon's council meeting.

In a statement to Inish Live, the party said: "Today was another low day for Donegal County Council. Although suspended for persistent disruptive behaviour just last week, Cllr Frank Mc Brearty, yet again, has prevented any meaningful business from going ahead and came to the Aura intent on destroying what should have been a productive meeting.

"Mica was not discussed. Our housing crisis was not discussed. Nothing of meaningful importance to the people of the county was allowed to go ahead, because of the antics of one man.

"We note the extreme, and justifiable, anger that the people of Donegal feel when they see our council fail to proceed on issues of importance - issues which we were all elected to act on.

"The behaviour we witnessed today was totally unacceptable. It was offensive, vulgar, threatening and should not be heard in a workplace of any form. No person should be subjected to that from anyone," it said.

According to Sinn Féin, the behaviour continued to such an extent that the Gardai were called "due to concerns for the safety of, elected members and others".

"Cllr Frank Mc Brearty needs to reflect on what he is doing to our democracy, think of the people of this county who want us to work on their behalf and turn back from this destructive, chaotic path," said the statement.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media