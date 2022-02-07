Donegal Sinn Féin councillors 'disappointed' at postponed council meeting

Sinn Fein's Donegal county councillors have expressed "disappointment" following the adjournment of this afternoon's council meeting.

In a statement to Inish Live, the party said: "Today was another low day for Donegal County Council. Although suspended for persistent disruptive behaviour just last week, Cllr Frank Mc Brearty, yet again, has prevented any meaningful business from going ahead and came to the Aura intent on destroying what should have been a productive meeting.

"Mica was not discussed. Our housing crisis was not discussed. Nothing of meaningful importance to the people of the county was allowed to go ahead, because of the antics of one man.

"We note the extreme, and justifiable, anger that the people of Donegal feel when they see our council fail to proceed on issues of importance - issues which we were all elected to act on.

"The behaviour we witnessed today was totally unacceptable. It was offensive, vulgar, threatening and should not be heard in a workplace of any form. No person should be subjected to that from anyone," it said.

According to Sinn Féin, the behaviour continued to such an extent that the Gardai were called "due to concerns for the safety of, elected members and others".

"Cllr Frank Mc Brearty needs to reflect on what he is doing to our democracy, think of the people of this county who want us to work on their behalf and turn back from this destructive, chaotic path," said the statement.