10 Sept 2022

Demand for Buncrana traffic review after summer tailbacks

Buncrana has seen increased traffic congestion over the summer

10 Sept 2022 7:13 PM

news@inishlive.ie

A call has been made for a review of traffic management in Buncrana after increased congestion in the town over the summer months.
Local councillor Rena Donaghey has called for a review of the traffic issues in the town in light of the proposed inner relief road, the opening of the primary care centre and the development of the three school campus.
Speaking at the September meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District she said that while additional traffic was welcomed over the summer, it needs to be catered for after the town witnessed repeated tailbacks.

She said the town cannot accommodate the traffic going through it.
“It is something that we definitely need to look at - an inner relief road for Buncrana. We are not coping at the minute with the traffic,” she said.
Area roads manager Michael McFadden said the council is looking at traffic management in the town, including additional safety measures for pedestrians.

Gallery: Donegal Camino Walk dinner

Noel Cunningham with Peggy Stringer on left and Deirdre McGlone at the Donegal Camino Dinner held in the Railway Tavern, Fahan. (Photos - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Local News

