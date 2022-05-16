Search

16 May 2022

Seals depleting salmon stocks?

Ireland's seal population increasing

Seals depleting salmon stocks?

Seals depleting salmon stocks?

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

16 May 2022 12:23 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

The potentially detrimental effect seals are having on salmon stocks has been raised at Donegal County Council's Fisheries committee.

Speaking at Thursday's meeting, Cllr Martin McDermott (Fianna Fáil) said it was particularly noticeable along the North coast and around the island of Inishtrahull, the seal population has increased dramatically.

Cllr McDermott said the seal population had quadrupled and he did not think any investigations had been carried out into the amount of salmon being eaten by seals.

He added: “The effect on the salmon stock caused by seals is not being taken into consideration at all. The fishermen have grave concerns. It seems to be okay for the seals [to deplete salmon stocks] but it is not okay for the fisherman who is trying to make a living.”

Cllr McDermott questioned whether salmon were not getting back up rivers because they were being killed by seals before they got that far.

He described the seal situation as having got “out of hand”.

Replying to Cllr McDermott's concerns, Macdara Ó Cuaig, from the Marine Institute agreed that seals were a concern all around the coast, not just in Donegal, but in The Blasket Islands too.

Mr Ó Cuaig added: “The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is the organisation responsible for seals, which is a protected species under the 1976 Wildlife Act.”

He also confirmed that a recent survey had indeed indicated a increase in Ireland's seal population.

Recommended Reading

Department to allocate herring quota this year

Herring fisheries Six Area North and Six Area South separated

2023 completion date for Greencastle Breakwater

Necessary foreshore licence to be approved in June



To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media