Search

16 May 2022

Department to allocate herring quota this year

Herring fisheries Six Area North and Six Area South separated

Department to allocate herring quota this year

Herring Quota to be allocated this year

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

16 May 2022 11:17 AM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

The fishing of herring by inshore fishers has been discussed by Donegal County Council's Fisheries committee.

Following a comprehensive presentation from Macdara Ó Cuaig, from the Marine Institute, on Thursday, inshore fisher representative, Kenny Ward, asked for an update on the Total Allowable Catch (TAC) and the future re-opening of the north west herring quota.

Mr Ó Cuaig said the Marine Institute had done a lot of work in this area in the last number of years, with the help of fishers.

The Marine Institute provides government, agencies and the maritime industry with a range of scientific, advisory and economic development services, aimed at informing policy-making, regulation and the sustainable management and growth of Ireland's marine resources.

Mr Ó Cuaig added that the Institute was interested in getting genetic samples because previously, the North West Herring, Six Area South [Clare, Galway, Mayo and Sligo coast] had been lumped in with Six Area North [Donegal coast].

He added: “The genetic work done over the last number of years has split that now from north and south, which will, hopefully, be better for us in that it will be contained. [With] the Six Area South fish now, we are not depending on what the Six Area North stock is doing as such.

“I am fully aware [herring] is a very important fish, especially for inshore men. The fishery is currently managed by the Department, so it would give the allocations to each different sector within it and there is a system in place for that. What we do is assess the state of the stock.

“The work we have done, in conjunction with the fishermen, regarding the splitting of North and South had been accepted by our international colleagues, which is what we were hoping for and what the fishermen were hoping for. That will help the fishermen going forward.”

Nora Parke, the project co-ordinator of the Killybegs Fisherman's Organisation told the meeting, in terms of herring, bench marking assessment had been going on in recent weeks.

Ms Parke said it had not been easy to do this particular year because it was being done virtually.

She added: “[This was a] big impediment to doing a really good benchmarking assessment.

“It has been done and the genetics have been very important in this whole business.

“Also, I am of the understanding there will be a quota this coming year for next year, as opposed to a scientific quota, but it will be not be much bigger than the scientific quota we have been working with the last few years. As time goes on that quota might improve.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media