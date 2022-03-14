Welcome to Moville's St Patrick's Day parade

Great news, Met Éireann is giving good weather for Thursday, so roll on Moville's 30th anniversary St Patrick's Day parade, the first since 2019.

Eamon McLaughlin, St Patrick himself, has once more extended an invitation to as man people to come along and take part or line the whole route.

Speaking to Inish Live, Eamon revealed that instead of carrying the Tricolour, St Patrick will be carrying the Ukrainian flag, as gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine and the people from eastern Europe who have settled in Ireland in recent years.

He added: “We are all just looking forward to a fantastic day out, at long last. Anyone who still wants to put in a float can certainly do so, just turn up on the day. There is no entry fee to worry about.

“If you are in a motorised float, come to Glencrow, which is down below the co-op and if you are walking, it is at the Corner Bar end of Quay Street.

“We always do a lucky shamrock draw, we sell lucky shamrocks and this is our only fundraising activity this year, so I would encourage everyone to get a lucky shamrock.

“We are also having a Traditional night of music and dance in the Trawlerman Bar the night before St Patrick's Day,” said Eamon.

Moville is making full use of this year's double bank holiday.

“The day following the parade (Friday), we are having a presentation of prizes to the winners of the different categories of the floats, in the Corner Bar, at 9pm,” said Eamon.

“There will also be a prize for the overall winner and we are also giving every organisation, community group or club that participates, a special piece of crystal to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the parade.

“In addition, we are making a special presentation to anybody who served on the organising committee in the past.”

Mixed weather for the first half of this week as an Atlantic flow feeds in outbreaks of showery rain, some longer drier and brighter spells too though️



Later this week it'll likely turn increasingly settled as high pressure moves across the country for Friday and the weekend. pic.twitter.com/VjMIk4uFG5

— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 14, 2022

RECOMMENDED READING