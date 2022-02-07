All roads lead to Moville on St Patrick's Day

Eamon McLaughlin is hoping St Patrick will turn the warm side of the stone uppermost for Moville's 30th anniversary St Patrick's Day parade.

However, in the interest of maximum participation, following a two year absence, Eamon, is very keen to point out, the organisers do not consider it a Moville parade.

He explained: “We consider it a parade that is held in Moville and everyone is invited along. Participants can come from where ever they want. Just turn up on the day. There is no entry fee at all and you don't have to have a motorised float. You can walk along with a banner or whatever suits. It's all about participation and just being there, celebrating our national day.

“We are definitely delighted we are able to have the parade this year and we would encourage as many voluntary groups, businesses, clubs and schools to take part as possible.

“March 17, 2022, will be our 30th Anniversary. The parade was founded in 1990 and we've only missed three years in that time. The 2001 parade was cancelled due to the foot and mouth epidemic, and, of course, 2020 and 2021, due to covid.

“Thankfully, a lot of the covid restrictions have been lifted, so please come along. We will assemble at the Corner Bar, head up the town, turn left at Bonner's corner, go up through St Finian's Park and come back down in through the town again, finishing up in the Square, where there will be a band playing live music, a well known and very popular band from Derry called Sensation,” said Eamon.

The parade will be led by St Patrick himself aka Eamon.

Smiling he recalled: “I got the role of the patron saint back in 1990, not because of any particular qualities I possessed but because no-one else would do it.

“I would like to pay tribute to the hard work being put in by of the parade committee, including my fellow co-founder, Gerard Sona. We are doing our best to make sure this St Patrick's Day is really special for everyone who comes along to Moville next month.

“We normally fundraise for the parade by selling tickets and asking businesses for donations, but, this year, we have decided to use our 'rainy day fund'. Times have not been good for many businesses and money is a bit tight with a lot of people, so we will not be collecting form any businesses this year and we will not be distributing tickets around the houses.

“However, on the actual day, we will be having our traditional lucky shamrock draw, so we will be selling tickets for that,” said Eamon.

From Eamon's enthusiasm, it is evident he is looking forward to the St Patrick's Day parade in Moville.

As he said himself: “It is great to be able to go out and walk the streets again any day, never mind St Patrick's Day.

“There is a new mood around the place and people, and while there is still a bit of Covid anxiety around, understandably, the mood of people here is more upbeat and I think they are looking forward to getting back out again and participating or watching on the big day.

“My main message would be that we are appealing to all and every group in the community to come along and join in. We really need their involvement. As much as we can plan, on St Patrick's Day, it is all about participation, to make it a very special parade and celebration.”

Eamon can be contacted on: 086 162 6620 or by email: eamonmclaughlin@gmail.com