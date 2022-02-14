Buncrana gearing up for St Patrick's Day

And it's back. After a three-year absence, Buncrana is gearing up for its 2022 St Patrick's Day parade.

The Buncrana St Patrick's Day parade committee is asking the community to turn out on March 17 and support the parade.

Speaking to Inish Live, Donegal county councillor, Nicholas Crossan said: "We have organised Traditional music; marching bands; and street entertainment, but we want and need the local community to play its part as well.

"We would like everyone to participate in our parade. We have prizes galore for fancy dress, adults and children; floats, business and community; schools; scouts; clubs; everybody.

"Please help us to help you and your family to celebrate our National day in Buncrana. Come along and join in the fun.​ There are generous cash prizes in all categories and entry is free. The parade starts at 3pm sharp.

"Buncrana is the best place to be on St Patrick's Day," said Cllr Crossan.

For more information about the Buncrana St Patrick's Day parade, contact: Michael on 0863669905 or Nicholas: 0868435031.

