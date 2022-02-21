WATCH LIVE: Track the path of Storm Franklin as it crosses Ireland with dangerous conditions forecast

Storm Franklin is hitting Ireland through Sunday afternoon and through tonight and into tomorrow with dangerous weather forecast by Met Eireann.
A series of serious Weather Warnings are in place. CLICK HERE to see full details of all the Weather Warning with Status Orange Wind Warnings in Place for Clare, Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim through tonight and into tomorrow. A Status Yellow Warning is also in place for all of Ireland until 9am on Monday
Watch the progress of Storm Franklin live on the weather tracker above from windy.com.
Press play on the video above to see the latest projected path of Storm Franklin. You can also zoom in and out using the + and - in the top corner.
