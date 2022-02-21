Search

21 Feb 2022

Watch: Storm Franklin hits Donegal

Dangerous conditions as Orange wind alert continues

Michael McHugh

21 Feb 2022 1:07 AM

This was the scene at a main beach area in the south of the county as it dealt with an orange alert wind warning from Met Éireann.

The same scenes are being played out in the north of the county in Buncrana and throughout the Inishowen peninsula.

88 customers are without electricity at present in Moville. ESB networks say that it could be up to 3pm tomorrow, before power is restored to these customers. 

Earlier 702 customers had their power restored in the same general area.

120 customers are also affected at present in Carndonagh with a repair time of around 2am, it is said. 

The orange weather alert for wind continues throughout the night until 7am tomorrow morning.

All primary road routes in the county have been gritted since 6pm this evening and they are expected to be out again first thing in the morning, as soon as the weather becomes safer.

