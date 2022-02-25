Watch Darragh Kelly's pro MMA debut at Bellator here

Darragh Kelly’s professional debut, delayed since November, takes place in Dublin now.
Moville native Kelly was due to meet Junior Morgan in November, but the Englishman sustained a concussion the night before their scheduled bout. However, Kelly and Morgan meet in the cage at the 3Arena in Dublin this evening, with the fight to take place after 7:15 approx. Watch it here
