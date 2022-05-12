Search

12 May 2022

Watch: Scenes as Scoil Mhuire lift FAIS Junior Girls  U-17 National Cup

The Buncrana side kept their nerve to prevail in a penalty shoot-out against Presentation SS, Thurles, at Oriel Park in Dundalk

12 May 2022 7:18 PM

Scoil Mhuire held their nerve to clinch a dramatic victory in the FAI Schools Junior Girls  U-17 Large Schools National Cup final this afternoon in Dundalk.

Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana 0-0 Presentation SS, Thurles
(Scoil Muire win 5-4 on penalties)

Niamh Harkin scored the winning penalty against Munster champions, Presentation SS, Thurles, at Oriel Park, with Hoille Ferguson having saved from Ciara Shelly beforehand. Bria McGilloway, Leah Deehan, Ciara McGee and Keri Loughrey were all on target with their penalties. 


In a test final, it was the Thurles team who pressed early, with Ferguson the busier of the two goalkeepers. McGilloway on 28 minutes drew a save from Caitlin Sherry in the Presentation goal. 

It wasn’t the first time Scoil Mhuire had to dig their heels in. The Buncrana school was trailing 1-0 to St Attracta's CS, Tubbercurry, in the semi-final in Donegal Town until the last minute of normal time, with Bria McGilloway forcing the game to extra-time. Then, Jodie Loughrey struck late in extra-time for a 2-1 win. 


Scoil Mhuire: Hollie Ferguson, Alana Graham,  Leah Deehan, Jodie Loughrey, Ciara McGee; Cliona O'Donnell, Heidi Gill, Keri Loughrey, Niamh Harkin; Bria McGilloway, Leah McCarron. 


More to follow  …

