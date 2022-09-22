Search

22 Sept 2022

WATCH: TikToker Sean Carroll on online rise and using local GAA pitch like 'Fair City' set

22 Sept 2022 1:50 PM

One of Kilkenny's latest crop of up and coming social media stars, Sean Carroll, caught up with our reporter at the TikTok tent at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

The Kilmoganny native rose to the prominence via the popular TikTok app with a mixture of hurling, singing and some distinct Irish humour among his content. A talented musician, Sean boasts over 50,000 followers on the app and featured on RTE's Up for the Match prior to this year's All-Ireland hurling final where he performed his song 'The Black & Amber Roar'.

Addressing a common online query of where he films his GAA videos, his hometown pitch in Kilmoganny was revealed as the location with Sean jokingly comparing it to his own personal set like that of Fair City. He also teased a possible collaboration with well-known Tipperary comedic duo and 2fm presenters The 2 Johnnies in the future.

You can follow Sean on TikTok @seancarrollofficial and Instagram @seancarrollofficial.

