WATCH: Irish TikTok interview influencer at Ploughing Championships

TikTok influencer Cian O'Mahony spoke with reporter Tom Byrne at the 2022 National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska.
The Cork native is known for his humorous public interviews on the social media platform and he currently has 56 thousand followers.
@cianomahonyofficial What Feels Illgeal? #bus #buseireann ♬ original sound - Cian O Mahony
Watch the interview below:
A portrait of Inishowen-based artist and basket weaver Brendan Farren by photographer Jacqui Devenny Reed which features in the Stories of Change exhibition
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.