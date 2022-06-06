Search

06 Jun 2022

Watch: High-flying Burt aiming for promotion

Experienced defender Martin Donaghey says the Hibernian Park men are full-focussed on winning promotion from Division 3

06 Jun 2022 7:15 PM

Burt are riding high at the summit of Division 3 - and experienced defender Martin Donaghey says promotion is the aim for the Hibernian Park men.

A 1-11 to 1-3 derby win over Naomh Colmcille on Sunday extended Burt’s sequence to eight wins from eight and they’re enjoying the view from the top.

“We are putting in a good effort and we have a good squad,” Donaghey said.

“We’ll see how it goes and there are plenty of points to play for yet.

“Promotion is the target, but you still have to go out and play. We talked at the start of the year about getting a good run. Our target has been promotion and we’ve some steps left yet.

“We aren’t there yet and we’ve a couple of big games in the next few weeks that will ask questions of us. We’ll see where we’re at then.”

Burt host Naomh Muire this weekend with a chance to make it nine-from-nine.

On Sunday in Newtown, Darren Gallagher bagged 1-2 and Sean McHugh hit 0-5 as Burt claimed an important win.

Naomh Colmcille were down to 14 men when Oisin McFadden was sent off and Burt led 1-6 to 1-1 at the break thanks to Gallagher’s goal.

Donaghey said: “A lot of times, 14 men beat 15. We did talk about that and how we needed to keep our discipline. We controlled the ball well in the second half.

“It was comfortable enough in the second half. We controlled the game from there.

“The first 20-25 minutes was 50-50. We had our backs to the wall and they asked us questions, but we answered them.

“We regrouped at half-time and we knew within ourselves that had had too many mistakes. We addressed that at half-time and we delivered a performance in the second half.”

Donaghey might have turned to the veteran phase, but he’s rather enjoying the game these days.

He said: “We’re doing alright. We’ve a lot of good young lads coming through.

“I’m enjoying it. It’s tight going, but everyone enjoys it when they’re winning.”

