WATCH: Paul McLoone talks about the impact cancer has on people

The flagship fundraising day for the Irish Cancer Society, Daffodil day, returns to the streets of the county for the first time since 2019 on Friday, March 25.

This year, the Cancer Society will be featuring the story of Ballyshannon man, Paul McLoone, on all its social media platforms when promoting awareness of Daffodil Day events.



Daffodil Day is the Cancer Society’s most important fundraising event of the year and the money raised goes directly to funding critical supports including support line, free counselling, Night Nurse services to provide end of life care, and financial support for families of children affected by cancer.

People are being asked to take part and take back from cancer in any way they can this daffodil day.

As well as donating at cancer.ie and volunteering to help fundraise, they can purchase items from the daffodil day online shop and take part in a steps challenge.

Talking to an Irish Cancer Society Survivor Support volunteer proved an invaluable part of Paul McLoone’s recovery process. he first picked up the phone to the Society way back in 2006, and he is thankful to have been able to avail of the vital assistance on offer throughout successive diagnoses of bowel, liver, prostate and skin cancer since then.

Paul is one of many speakers at a cancer conference this Saturday February 26 in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny. The event runs from 10am to 1pm.

The event is free to the public and can be booked at relayforlifedonegal@gmail.com