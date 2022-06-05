Watch: Beautiful poem written by Donegal poet in support of today's Pride event

Donegal poet Frank McGuinness has penned a beautiful poem in support of today's Inishowen Pride event.
The event in Buncrana this afternoon, is the first Pride parade to be held in Donegal.
‘Abacus’ is recited by Michael McLaughlin on location at Sludden Pier, Clonmany.
