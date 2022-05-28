Search

29 May 2022

A day of sadness and joy at the Relay for Life, Donegal

Many feel a mixture emotions - of joy and sadness as they attend the much-loved event

Michelle NicPhaidin

29 May 2022 1:04 AM

It is a day of mixed emotions for many as they return to the green at the Atlantic Technology in University. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the much-loved event and it returns this weekend for the first time following the pandemic. 

Chairperson Robert O'Connor says that there were nerves returning for the first time after three years but is delighted with the turn out. 

The number of teams are less than they have been over the past ten years but Mr O'Connor said that people feel there continues to be a lot of apprehension following the pandemic especially for cancer survivors. 

However, he did add they were pleasantly survived to see the number of care givers and survivors who did come out to support the event. 

Meanwhile, artists have been on stage all day entertaining the crowds making their way to the Letterkenny-based event. 

Tents and gazebos are lined up around the area and spirits are truly high. 

Bernie Gallagher from Mallaghduff said it was great to be back at the Relay for Life adding that there are a lot of people you do not see this year. 

Preparations underway at the tenth Relay for Life, Donegal

'We're hoping a lot of people will come out and join us particularly when they see the weather'

Patricia Feguson from Buncrana said she and her cousin Louise McBride have been at the event for ten years. 

"Lorraine put the push on for this. There are very few families that are not affected by caner," she said. 

Deborah McDaid from Newtoncunningham outlined the number of relations her family and friends have lost to cancer and spoke of the importance of the event: "It is great to be here. Very uplifting."

One message that was strong thoughout this evening was that people telling their stories to eachother really is a help and a support to one another. 

Local News

