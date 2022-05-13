Watch: Special invitation for Donegal's cancer survivors to Relay For Life

Have you ever wondered what exactly happens at Relay For Life?
In this video, Relay For Life committee member and cancer survivor Ena Barrett outlines what is expected to take place at ATU Donegal (formerly LYIT) on May 28 and 29.
There is also a special invitation for cancer survivors who are celebrated at Relay For Life, as are carers.
Indeed, the entire weekend is always a wonderful celebration of life, with those affected by cancer who are no longer with us also remembered.
Money raised helps provide services and supports research into cancer.
More information and updates on events can be found on the Facebook page Donegal Relay For Life
Conal McGinley, UU School of Medicine Scholar receiving his award from Padraig Monaghan, Managing Director Optum Ireland and UK and Professor Terri Scott, Pro Vice Chancellor Ulster University.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.