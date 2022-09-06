Search

06 Sept 2022

Donegal dancers wow with very special performance on America's Got Talent

The showcase piece was a precursor for the Riverdance 25th Anniversary tour

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

06 Sept 2022 6:00 PM

Donegal dancers were among those to take part in a stunning, memorable Riverdance performance at America’s Got Talent. 

The troupe is in the US preparing for Riverdance - The 25th Anniversary Show which will run from January to June 2023. 

Last week’s America’s Got Talent performance was massively well received, with a standing ovation from the live audience. Some viewers described having goosebumps, or feeling that their hair was standing on end.

Among the dancers taking part was three-time world champion Gerard Byrne from Donegal Town. His family and friends at home are all extremely proud of the dancer and his incredible achievements to date. 

Here is a selection of the social media reaction to the performance:

"Y'all are always stunning performers!! Thank you for your hard work and all the joy and smiles you bring to so many"

"Riverdance, The Greatest show ever to grace any stage, anywhere"

"Love the energy! Such great performers! Go see them!"

"Still wowed after all these years- their shows never disappoint!"

"Brilliant amazing show could watch this all night long well done xx"

