Search

08 Aug 2022

Watch: Culdaff FC celebrates 50th anniversary with new documentary

Reporter:

Rory Mooney

08 Aug 2022 6:00 PM

Culdaff Football Club was founded in 1972, and it has been at the centre of the community for 50 years.

The month of July has seen a wide range of celebratory events in the village - including exhibitions, an over-40’s match and a blitz for the younger footballers.

To commemorate this major milestone, the Club enlisted the help of local film-maker Paul McCarroll to produce a 36-minute documentary of history, highlights and memories.

The film includes interviews with several key members of the Club: Hugh Diver, Brian Deeney, Erin McLaughlin, John McFeely, Dermot O Brien, Ann Doherty, James McLaughlin and Edward Ruddy.

According to Paul: “Making this film has been a pleasure and an honour – it’s a story I really wanted to tell. I am a supporter of Culdaff FC and I spend most Sunday afternoons in Caratra Park.

“I’ve huge respect for what has been achieved by all the players and committee members, over the years. It’s a small village, but what’s been done here has been massive.

“For me, it’s an powerful story of vision, volunteering and community.”

Lochlainn McCool, chairman of Culdaff FC, comments: “We wanted to remember the great events and people of the last 50 years, so we’ve been working with Paul over the last few months to provide the archive materials and interviewees.

“It wasn’t possible in a short film to mention every person who has contributed to the club over the last 50 years, but we are extremely grateful to everyone who has given so much.

"I think and hope the film reflects the epic nature of what has been achieved here, and the bright future that lies ahead for our club.”

The documentary is available to watch on the Culdaff FC Facebook page and at iSeanachai.com.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media