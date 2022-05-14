WATCH: His Excellency Castro visiting Inishowen Maritime Museum

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Ireland's accession to the European Union and Europe Day, His Excellency Mr Ildefonso Castro, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain and his wife, Mrs Esperanza Cancio de Castro visited the Inishowen Maritime Museum.

Meeting the staff of the Inishowen Maritime Museum. From left: Minister Charlie McConalogue, Rosie Moulden, Seamus Carey, Seamus Bovaird, His Excellency Mr Ildefonso Castro, Kate O'Callaghan and Mrs Esperanza Cancio de Castro.

The couple were hosted by Minister Charlie McConalogue throughout their day-long visit to the peninsula.

Speaking to Inish Times / Inish Live at the museum, Mr Castro said he thought it was right to celebrate positive things, good things.

The Ambassador added: “The European Union is a success story. Being part of the European Union is a success for Ireland and it is a success for Spain.

“I think we should celebrate this good moment in our history and the commitment to the European ideal.

“It was very good to share with some students earlier about the European project, how they feel, and it was very good to listen and to try and reply to their questions, which were very well put,” said the Ambassador.

Recommended Reading